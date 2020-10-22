‘This is a real VIP experience’: Manitowoc museum offering unique Airbnb experience

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc is offering a one-of-a-kind overnight experience.

The experience, SuB BnB, is an opportunity for guests to book an overnight stay on the World War II submarine, USS Cobia.

Cathy Green, the Executive Director at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, says Sub Bnb is a delight for multi-generational families.

“A wide range of ages really get a lot out of it. It’s a hands-on experience. It makes a once in a lifetime impression on these families.”

Guests will receive an in-depth tour of all the different areas of the ship. There are more than 65 different places to sleep on the submarine.

Each guest is given their own sea bag that includes bedding and toiletries. A light breakfast and freshly brewed coffee from a veteran-owned coffee company is also provided.

“The idea with Sub BnB is to give people a VIP experience on the submarine.”

The museum provides light snacks, and guests are free to bring their own food as well.

Cards and board games are available for your entertainment. The museum will also arrange a selection of World War II and maritime movies inside the museum’s theater.

Green says the idea of listing the ship on Airbnb started when people saw the museum’s scout group and youth group programs and wanted to do something similar.

“We’ve had submarine veterans and marine enthusiasts see our group overnight program and wonder if they could do that as well.”

The USS Cobia dates back to 1945. Guests will get a chance to sleep in the same bunks sailors who went to war slept in decades ago. The only bunk that is off-limits is the captain’s.

A tour guide stays with groups the entire night, but guests are free to explore the ship and the museum’s other exhibits.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum not only wants guests to be comfortable during their stay, but to also be safe. Guests must follow strict COVID-19 guidelines on the USS Cobia.

“We’re following masking, social distancing. We’re also reducing group size when we do tours on the boat during the day.”

If you are looking to plan a unique family staycation, Green suggests checking out Sub Bnb.

“It’s just been absolutely fantastic, and a way to really engage in a deep and meaningful way with folks who come to visit.”

For more information on the Sub Bnb experience, visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s website.

