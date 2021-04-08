Timber Rattlers host ballpark opener, looking forward to Opening Day

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It wasn’t ‘take me out to the ball game’ on Thursday but, it was ‘take me out to the ball park’.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers welcomed fans to Fox Cities Stadium for a free ballpark opener event. The concession stands were open, baseball was being played on the video board, activities for kids, and fans had a chance to check out seats for the upcoming 2021 season and even enter autographed raffles.

“This is what we do. We host events, we host people, and it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do that. It’s great to have them back”, says Timber Rattlers’ President Rob Zerjav.

As fans made their way into Fox Cities Stadium, the Timber Rattlers’ front office tells Local 5 it gets them excited for what’s to come this summer in Appleton.

“Our slogan this year is ‘Come back home’. Obviously ties in with the baseball end of things but we want people to feel like this is what they do in the summer and this is the memories they’re making whether they’re four-years-old or 80-years-old”, says Zerjav.

Throughout the month of April, the Timber Rattlers are opening Fox Cities Stadium for fans to watch the Milwaukee Brewers alternate training intrasquad scrimmages and practices. The first scrimmage is on Monday, April 12 at 5:30 P.M. and gates will open up at 4:00 P.M.

“For Monday, it’s a $15 ticket but you get a $10 food and beverage credit. So kind of a $5 ticket. Then for practices, it’ll be a $5 ticket as well. Just come out and see the guys”, says Zerjav. “Again, these guys were with the Brewers last year and are going to be with them this year. Just so close to the Major Leagues.”