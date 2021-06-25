‘Times of Future Past’ cosplay festival encourages locals to let imagination run wild

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Prepare to go back in time.

This weekend there’s something happening in Kewaunee for the very first time. A cosplay festival.

Cosplay is dressing up as a character from a movie, book, or video game. It’s the first time a festival like this is happening in Kewaunee.

“It goes from everything fro Renaissance-era all the way up into science fiction. It’s kind of like a Comic-Con renaissance sci-fi extravaganza all put together,” says Jeff “Chuckles” Seward, owner of Axed in Time.

John and David Maskell, Times of Future Past







Times of Future Past started in Iowa two years ago, but after a discussion between friends Lynne Melson and April Roy, they decided to bring the festival to Kewaunee County.

Cosplay has gotten really popular over the last 10-12 years, and it’s about time it came to Northeast Wisconsin,” says Lynne Melson, founder, and producer of Times of Future Past. “Cosplay grew out of the fact that there were always people who loved Halloween, people who loved masquerades, and when they got to be adults that was sort of frowned upon. Cosplay is just bringing that back.”

The two-day festival is an opportunity to let your inner child out and really let your imagination run wild. There will be a costume contest with prizes, stage shows, an escape room, and an artisan marketplace of more than 40 vendors, and much more. All ages are welcome.

“You’re going to see Spiderman walking around, you’ll see Link from Legends of Zelda, you’ll see Captain America and his sweetheart, Peggy. A little bit of everything,” says Melson.

Times of Future Past: A Festival For Any Era will be held on June 26-27 at Winter Park in Kewaunee. For more information on Times of Future Past, click here.