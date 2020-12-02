Titletown ‘magical place to be’ during the holidays

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the temperature is falling, many are going to the Titletown District with friends and family for some festive activities.

While it’s certainly a holiday season like no other, people are flocking to the 45-acre complex near Lambeau Field. The entertainment district, which has been open since 2017, is full of shops, restaurants and fun, holiday activities for families.

The Titletown Ice Rink, illuminated by green lights, is known as one of the center’s most popular attractions. Katie Miller came from Oconto Falls to visit the ice skating rink for the first time. She appreciates that Titletown is open, because many businesses are closed due to the pandemic.

“It’s nice because there are not many places to go to. This is nice to come with my friends and do something fun. It is really pretty, it’s a nice spot to even take Instagram pictures.”

Rachel Aitkin has been coming to the ice rink with her children since it opened. She comes for the atmosphere, reminiscent of a Hallmark movie, featuring bright, Christmas lights with holiday music playing in the background.

“It’s been a tradition since it opened. We think it’s magical. We start right after Thanksgiving and we go through until they close. It’s a really good community, family place to be.”

Titletown is taking precautions to keep visitors safe during COVID-19. Skaters and employees must wear a mask at all times and there is reduced capacity at the ice rink.

“It’s a great outlet. It lets you be social while being safe. Everyone wears masks and there’s sanitizing. And we’re able to get out and have fun,” says Aitkin.

Titletown Ice Rink is hosting a series of themed skate nights through February ranging from Hawaiian Holiday to Ugly Sweater Night.

