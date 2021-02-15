Today is ‘National Wisconsin Day’

(WFRV) – February 15 is ‘National Wisconsin Day’!

According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, Monday is the day to celebrate the Badger State.

“Every corner in Wisconsin is filled with something unexpected that’s waiting to be discovered. I think people just don’t quite know all of what we are home to”, says Anne Sawyer, Acting Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Here are some fun facts about the state of Wisconsin, per Travelwisconsin.com:

Capital: Madison

Population: 5.8 million

The first ever ice cream sundae was served in Two Rivers, Wisconsin back in 1881.

Door County reaches ten times the number of year-round residents during the summer. (28,000 compared to 250,000).

The first ‘cheesehead’ was worn at a Brewers game, not a Packers game.

The coldest Wisconsin temperature was recorded in 1996 and it was -55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wisconsin produces 60 percent of the nation’s cranberries.

Sawyer tells Local 5 some more facts that even ‘Wisconsinites’ may not know:

Wisconsin has the 3rd most ski hills of any state in the nation.

Of the 11 National Trails in the United States, 2 of them run through Wisconsin

Wisconsin has 64 State Parks and State Forests

Big Manitou Falls is just 2 feet shorter than Niagara Falls

Wisconsin has 11 federally recognized tribes

Wisconsin is home to 15,000 different lakes and nearly 50 percent of the state is covered in forest. The amount of outdoor activities to do in the summer, spring, and winter are endless.

“Whether you’re looking to fish, or swim, or hike, snowmobile, or hunt, we have a way in the true wilderness and it’s easily accessible”, says Sawyer.

Sawyer tells Local 5 that Wisconsin is seeing an uptick in outdoor activities since the COVID-19 pandemic and she applauds the state for making the outdoor life in Wisconsin so accessible.

One of the biggest staples in Wisconsin is the Friday Night Fish Fry.

“What’s fun about it is, yes, this is where you get the best fish fry but every supper club or every little take-out spot has their own take on how they do it so you have to try them all”, Sawyer explains.

Sawyer tells Local 5 that Wisconsin is one of the best states for golf in the nation.

“Even newbies, there are beautiful courses usually in your backyard where you can learn so you can kind of work your way up to some of these more famous, beautiful courses but Wisconsin is king when it comes to golf”, says Sawyer.

Wisconsin summers are so pleasant every single year. One of the favorite activities for families in the summer? Camping.

“We have such wonderful dark skies. So, if you’re sitting next to a campfire and look up, you’re going to see a million stars”, Sawyer explains.

Culinary, agriculture, cultural assets, urban opportunities, and museums are just some of the biggest parts of Wisconsin and at the end of the day, it’s the ‘Wisconsinites’ who make the state so friendly.

“You’re going to see us waving from the trails, saying ‘hi’ from the bike, nodding from the boat, we love our state, we love being with one another, and we love showing off what we have to offer to visitors. I feel like all the strangers are friends we haven’t met when it comes to Wisconsin”, Sawyer says.