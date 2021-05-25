‘Turning pages’: Ashwaubenon woman encourages community to discover poetry

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people really have a way with words. An Ashwaubenon woman’s love of poetry has just won her quite the selection of tea.

Renata Dumitrascu is the winner of Larkin Tea company’s first poetry contest. Her submission, I Made a World, was awarded first prize out of 23 entries across the country.

Dumitrascu’s knack of making words fly off the page started at a young age. Born in Romania and coming to the United States at 12, Dumitrascu has spent time living in California, Alaska, Oregon, Arizona, Uruguay, Chile, and now Wisconsin.

“I think I started in like 3rd grade. My step-grandmother mentioned that she wrote poetry and something clicked inside my head.”

Though she stopped writing poems for a few years, she’s re-discovering her passion. Dumitrascu wants people to know that they can start exploring poetry at any age.

“I often find that they have a lot of poetry contests here open to children, and that’s wonderful, but sort of the interest in that stops when the poet is 18,” says Dumitrascu. “That’s when life gets tough, that’s when life gets interesting.”

Dumitrascu explains it like this.

“It doesn’t matter the age, you look for the quality of that poem. You want that wisdom, that flow, that surprise in there, because if somebody wants to tell you a story, your mind drifts off, you may focus on other things, but a poem if it is well written, it draws you in, you’re listening 100 percent of what that person is saying. I think it’s essential to hear this kind of message from people.”

She says while poetry isn’t necessarily mainstream, it is enjoyable for a number of people.

“People don’t really seek it out, but they are happy when they find it,” says Dumitrascu. There’s something about poetry that travels and reaches places you don’t expect.”

Duitrascu thinks having more poetry around Green Bay and surrounding cities would have a positive effect on the community.

“A lot of places have included programs like they’ll do sidewalk poetry, they’ll do some kind of events like that on a local level where people can encounter poetry on buses. It would be nice if locally there was more done for poetry to get those voices out there.”

