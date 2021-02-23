UW-Green Bay students come together to host first ever virtual ‘COMM Week’ in 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Green Bay’s ‘Communication Week’ is held yearly at the university but in 2021, the event is going virtual for the first time ever.

‘Communication Week’ is a chance for Communication students at UW-Green Bay to showcase their talents, meet with professionals, and connect with others. Events in past years vary from a film festival, 3x3x3 showcase, fun activities, a banquet, and more but with the COVID-19 Pandemic, a group of students are determined the show must go on virtually.

The COMM Week Team has put together a virtual event for 2021 and the team tells Local 5 it was so important to make this event possible for students.

“If nothing else, this was the perfect opportunity to practice our crisis management skills. We’ve learned this all throughout our years here and we wanted to make sure we could adapt to a crisis like this and could carry on our legacy as the ‘COMM Week Team’, says Co-Director of ‘COMM Week’, Liz Cichowski.

Some of the events in this year’s ‘COMM Week’ include ‘Lets Talk About Your Future’. This event will be split into two portions to talk about careers and graduate school. It’ll feature alumni and professionals to speak to students.

Another event will be ‘COMM Zoom With Us’ where awards will be given out to students in the Communication program.

Matthew Knoke, 3x3x3 Lead of ‘COMM Week’, tells Local 5 that going virtual this year allows for students that have a busy schedule to participate and be flexible. All the skills they’ve learned in the classroom, set them up in preparing for the event.

“Everything that we’ve been taught has given us the tools that we were able to use to pull this together”, says Cichowski.

Adjusting, adapting, and performing were some words that the ‘COMM Week Team’ mentioned when talking about this year’s event. They’re proud of how everyone has come together to make this possible in 2021.

“It gives students the best possible online virtual ‘COMM Week’ and first ever virtual ‘COMM Week’ to give them opportunities and that’s ultimately what college is about in ‘COMM Week’,” says Knoke. “It’s to provide these students the ability to then meet with professionals to give them opportunities that will push them into the real world and be able to take those skills they’ve learned in the ‘COMM Department’ into their careers.”

This year’s virtual ‘COMM Week’ will be held March 30 through April 1.