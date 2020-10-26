UWGB grad fulfills lifelong dream of launching clothing line despite obstacles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent University of Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate is putting her own spin on athleisure clothing.

Jada Davis is the owner of Modern Movement Apparel, a clothing line that prides itself on being dedicated to helping movers of different shapes, sizes and hues become comfortable with moving freely.

Modern Movement operates out of Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Davis, who has been dancing for as long as she can remember, has wanted to create her own clothing line since elementary school.

A current Marquette University law student, Davis says she’s been dancing since she was 3.

“I’ve done ballet, tap, jazz, African, the whole nine my whole life. Ever since I was in second grade, I’ve always wanted to have a t-shirt line,” she says.

Davis, 22, started Modern Movement during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she was able to invest more time in her business while attending virtual classes.

“About last year in March, I came up with the idea of what if I had my own apparel line? Not just dancers, what about people who move in all areas of life.”

“I had more time because I was at home and I was able to focus on Modern Movement, whereas if I was in school it probably would’ve been even more challenging.”

The line is based off of different skin hues and color schemes.

Davis, wanting to get Modern Movement on everyone’s radar, debuted the website for her brand in the summer of 2020.

“I launched my first collection on June 1, that was my graphic tee collection.”

Davis has definitely had her share of challenges while running an online business. Not only is Davis a business owner who is under 25, but she is also a minority.

“I find it hard sometimes people who don’t take you as seriously as they may take people who are older than you or look different than you. The main challenge is getting yourself out there and letting people know that you’re serious about what you’re doing.”

Modern Movement’s latest collection, The F L E S H collection, showcases a range of brown tones. Davis says the reception to her athleisure line has been positive overall.

“I love how people react to our hoodies, which are silk-lined hoods and they have the graphics on the back and 3D print on the front.”

Davis is grateful for having a great support system around her. Zoe Betancourt, Davis’s best friend, says she is proud of what Davis has accomplished at her age.

“I’m super proud of her. I think it’s something that in this area not a lot of people see young entrepreneurs do. It’s good to see younger people creating a movement to help others gain confidence.”

For more information on Modern Movement Apparel, you can visit the website.

Modern Movement Fall campaign

