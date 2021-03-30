Vaccines available for all Wisconsinites and how will the COVID-19 relief money be spent? Top stories Local 5 worked on Tuesday

(WFRV) – A big announcement from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers regarding Wisconsinites and the COVID-19 vaccine and a local event that helps get hygiene products to those who need it the most. Here are some more top stories Local 5 worked on for you Tuesday.

Wisconsin Republicans gathered at the Resch Expo Center to talk about how they think the COVID-19 relief funds should be spent. Local 5’s Erinn Taylor was there as they talked about the $3.2 million available. Monday, Governor Evers vetoed a bill that would have given the Legislature oversight on how the money is spent.

Local 5’s Kris Schuller is looking into two referendums up for a vote in Howard. One question involves exceeding revenue limits by $5 million each year for 5 years to maintain smaller class sizes, retain staff and facility maintenance. The second question is on a $98 million capital improvement plan for all eight school buildings that would tackle major renovations.

April 6 is another round of elections here in Wisconsin and Local 5’s Eric Richards is out in the community asking if they knew about the spring election and if they were taking part. Some are doing their part and getting out to vote, others are unsure on the issues and candidates on the ballot. You can stay up to date on the latest leading up to the election on Local 5’s Election Center page.

