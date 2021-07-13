Video Diary: Street Cred and the big water sunrise and sunset of Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wisc., (WFRV) – Bayside on the west or lakeside on the east, Door County provides spectacular views of the sun’s rise and set that is rather unique.

“We can get a big water sunrise and sunset about ten minutes apart. There’s not a lot of places in this country where you can do that,” says Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County.

Depending on where you are in the county, you can drive from one side to the other in ten minutes or less.

The further south on the peninsula you are, the longer it takes to drive from one side to the other due to the fact that the peninsula is wider in the southern portion and narrows the further north up the peninsula you go.

Big water means when you look out over the water you don’t see land on the other side.

The Door County peninsula extends at a northeastern angle into Lake Michigan, so half of the shoreline faces west and the other half east. You can’t be better positioned to enjoy a sunset than when you’re on the bayside and sunrise of course on the lakeside.

Destination Door County suggests Cave Point County Park, Sturgeon Bay to watch the sunrise. It opens at 6 a.m. along with Rowley’s Bay, Ship Canal Pierhead, Sturgeon Bay, and Baileys Harbor.

The recommended locations of sunsets are Waterfront Park, Sister Bay, Sunset Park, Fish Creek, the Skyline Road Overlooks in Peninsula State Park, and Anderson Dock, Ephraim.

Another fun fact; Waters End Road, located a little north of Sister Bay, provides a “coast to coast” quick ride from one side to the other.

The attached video is a recent interview Local 5 News did with Destination Door County Executive Director Jon Jarosh who notes that it is possible to drive from the lakeside for the sunrise to the bayside in just ten minutes and wait then for a spectacular sunrise.