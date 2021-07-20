FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Video Diary: Street Cred Oshkosh and "Jimi Hendrix" garden along Main Street

OSHKOSH, Wisc., (WFRV) – Street Cred is a series of special reports on Local 5 News that take a look at how a single stretch of roadway reflects a community’s past and future.

Inevitably, there is plenty that gets left on the editing room floor!

Our video diary is an attempt to share some of our favorite moments and images that didn’t make it to the broadcast.

Local 5 News Anchor Michele McCormack found out that the historic North Main Street District in downtown Oshkosh is a lot more than old buildings.

There is a growing art scene and many people take their freedom of expression to the streets.

The mini mural project gives those who walk around plenty of wonderful surprises and that includes what Michele has affectionately dubbed the Jimi Hendrix garden.

A beautiful portrait of the guitar legend adds a splash of color alongside a wall adjoining a parking lot. It’s just steps from two benches that have plenty of shade from a tree and makes for a great setting for some conversation with a friend.

