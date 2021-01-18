Video game industry at an all-time high thanks to streaming services

(WFRV) – The video game industry is at an all-time high right now and that’s credit to streaming services like Twitch and Youtube.

Video games used to be just a hobby but now in 2021, that hobby can turn into a career.

“It’s been really really cool to see the growth of the video game industry over the years. You can look at the business side of things and you can see the revenue side of the gaming industry increasing over the years”, says Twitch streamer Lucas Sutton of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin who goes by ‘PumaLS’.

Video game players are now getting signed to contracts, playing in tournaments or leagues, and winning a lot of money doing so.

“You see the kid Buhga who won the ‘Fortnite World Cup’ in 2019, he won like $3 million just for winning a Fortnite tournament and I think that’s super crazy. I also think it’s super cool”, says Sutton.

If you go beyond the video games, streaming services allows for players to create a fan base and subscribers that make playing the games that much more fun. Sutton tells Local 5 that creating content and growing a brand is one of the coolest parts of streaming.

“It really motivates me on a daily basis to be my best self and have a purpose to stream”, says Sutton.

The online community can also bring friendships that bond over a certain game. Now with COVID-19 and social distancing orders in place, video games can allow for friends to interact together virtually and get the social interaction they need while staying safe.

“As COVID-19 has put us all in isolation, it’s a really really nice thing to be able to interact with people still and still have these good, happy, fun communities even though we aren’t face to face”, Sutton says.

The opportunities for the gaming industry are endless and if you’re an avid gamer thinking about streaming, here’s some advice from a Twitch user.

“If you really want to do it, don’t be afraid. Just make sure you go all in and what you put in, is what you’re going to get out of it. Don’t be afraid to chase it if that’s what you want to pursue”, Sutton says.