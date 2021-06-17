Volunteers lend a hand at WFRV ‘Give Where You Live’ Food Drive

(WFRV) – As Nexstar recognizes 25 years of being a television station and media company, WFRV Local 5 is celebrating the only way we know how: by giving back.

June 17 is Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. To celebrate, volunteers across Northeast Wisconsin are lending a hand at the Local 5 “Give Where You Live” Food Drive.

“I think it’s important to give a little back to the community. At Channel 5, we’re not just about news and not just about delivering the news, we are about the community,” says Scott Ehricke. “I think being here today says that WFRV and ourselves are giving back to the community.”

Local 5 is partnering with three local charities, St. Joseph’s Food Program, the Salvation Army, and Paul’s Pantry for the big event. The Give Where You Live food drive, which spans across Northeast Wisconsin, is being held at three different locations:

St. Joseph’s Food program in Menasha, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salvation Army at Festival Foods in Manitowoc, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paul’s Pantry at the Booyah Stadium in Green Bay, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local 5 is accepting non-perishable food, cash donations. and checks to help those who may be struggling in our community.

Over 760 items were collected at the Salvation Army in Manitowoc, surpassing their goal of 500 lbs of food.

“It’s very humbling to be in a position like mine where we get to kind of be that go-between between families in need and helpers,” says Lieutenant Jenny Moffitt of the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County.

Image Credit: WFRV Local 5

After persevering through such a rough year, volunteers say it feels good to be giving back to their community.

“I’m just really happy to be here during these struggling times, and it’s really great that people can still give even though they are struggling as well,” says Sales Traffic Assistant Norma Olivier. “When you give, you get and that’s a part of it.”

“I really enjoy working with people, number one, and I think it’s really important that we do things in our community to help those that are less fortunate,” says Digital Media Manager Julie Higgins.

Local 5’s “Give Where You Live” food drive has collected a total of over 2,600 lbs of food combining the food collected from all 3 locations.

For more information on Local 5’s Give Where You Live Food Drive, click here.