WATCH: Beginning to end, this is how to get tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin

EDITORS NOTE: “In an effort to protect the privacy of their patients and providers, video and photos are not permitted at Prevea Health COVID-19 testing sites. An exception was made for the purpose of this story to help educate the community about the COVID-19 testing process. Steps were taken to ensure no other patients were present during the time of this filming.”

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) – As medical experts begin to learn more about the coronavirus, testing methods have evolved significantly.

Prevea Health in Wisconsin offered WFRV Local 5 an opportunity to show the public what exactly goes into testing from beginning to end. Prevea Health now has 10 locations across the state that offer free testing.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to a person who has tested positive, setting up your free testing can be intimidating so we are taking you along step by step.

If you are looking to be tested at a Prevea Health facility, the first thing to know is that you don’t need to be in the Prevea network to get tested for free.

Access your Myprevea account on their website or by downloading its app found on the Apple store or Google Play. Request a COVID-19 test by clicking on the upper left-hand corner tab named “health” and finding the request option. You’ll select all the symptoms that apply and then will be notified if you meet the criteria to get a COVID-19 test. If so, accept the recommendation and select the nearest Prevea Health Center location and a time slot to set up your appointment.

When arriving to your appointment, you must keep your windows rolled up at all times to ensure the safety and health of others. There will be signs directing you in the right direction to the testing site. When you pull through the testing site, you will see a sign that tells you to call the number shown and check-in.

After giving the health officials the information needed, you’ll be able to pull up to the testing site. Make sure you have your ID ready to show because it is required before each test. When you approach the health official, you will then be asked to roll down your window and the testing will begin.

The health official will go over information with you before testing. Opposed to original testing methods, the current tests no longer go beyond your nostrils. After swabbing both your nostrils, your test results will be available 24-72 hours after testing. You will receive a call if your test comes back positive and if it comes back negative, you will be notified from your Myprevea or MyChart account.

Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health, says, “This is especially important now as we see the state of Wisconsin trending upward in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, and as we see an increase in the number of patients with symptoms of the virus seeking testing.”

If you would like to get tested at a Bellin facility follow the link here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/bellin-sponsors-free-covid-19-testing-site-in-lakewood/

If you would like to get tested at an Advocate Aurora facility follow the link here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/advocate-aurora-to-offer-community-covid-19-testing-in-oshkosh-two-rivers/

