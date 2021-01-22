WATCH: Madden NFL 2021 NFC Championship Game simulation, fans face-off

(WFRV) – As fans prepare for the NFC Championship Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Local 5 found a die hard Packers and Buccaneers fan to face-off each other in Madden NFL 2021 to see who might be the winner.

Green Bay resident and huge Packers fan, Tyler Schram was the Packers representative in this fan showdown.

Local 5 reached out to several Buccaneers fans and chose Madden NFL 2021 League player @RealMaddenBucs to represent Tampa Bay.

Both of these die-hard Madden players fought to the finish.

Watch the video above to see the full game play and details.

