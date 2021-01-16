WATCH: Packers fans ready for Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans are pumped up and excited around Titletown before Saturday’s divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The grills are fired up, drinks are cracked, and Packers fans are getting ready for another playoff run in 2021. One group of tailgaters that spoke to Local 5 woke up at 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning just to drive five hours to tailgate in the backdrop of Lambeau Field.

With over 6,000 fans in attendance for Saturday’s game, the excitement is all around the stadium district. Fans that are going to the game say they are just happy and lucky to be in attendance.

“My daughter-in-law is a first responder, she’s a nurse, and we’re lucky enough to get tickets and we’re bringing her to one of her first games. We’re looking for a good Packers victory”, says Packer fan, Jim Anderson.

Ryan Prueher of Green Bay has been setting up his tailgate outside of Anduzzi’s for a few days. He tells Local 5 that it’s one of the best things about the Packers tradition. Prueher also takes pride in being a Packers fan because it’s something unique no matter where you go.

“I can walk into any random bar and there’s probably a Packers fan in there. I can strike up a conversation. You can spot each other from a mile away just by their demeanor”, Prueher explains.

Fans are confident that this is just the start of a deep playoff run for the Packers.

“I just booked my flight and hotel on St. Pete Beach so I’ll be down there during the Super Bowl weekend”, says one Packers fan.