WATCH: Sports Bettor gives lengthy advice on ‘prop bets’ for Super Bowl 55

(WFRV) – Whether it’s the coin flip, how many songs will be performed at half time, or how many touchdowns Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will throw, there’s tons of ‘prop bets’ for Super Bowl 55.

Sports bettor Geoff Sheasby, or @oldmanwhobets on Twitter, give lengthy advice for what to look out for during the big game this weekend when betting.

Sheasby’s research and analysis took all week to come up with and he dove into plenty of stats to provide what bets are the best bets.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH IN DEPTH ANALYSIS:

“The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events in the U.S. and in the world, which means there’s a lot of casual bettors coming into this game and Vegas knows that. So, Vegas generally wins unless you’re coming at it with a sharp angle”, says Sheasby.

Sheasby tells Local 5 he loves looking at statistics, numbers, and results and figuring out ‘why?’ something happened. That’s a big part of his analysis.

If you have a question about Super Bowl 55 this weekend and any bets, reach out to Sheasby on Twitter.