Weyauwega-Fremont High School brings the laughs in “The Drowsy Chaperone”

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Theater is about having fun. When you’re in high school, it’s about making memories.

Weyauwega-Fremont High School is performing the musical The Drowsy Chaperone.

“The Drowsy Chaperone is basically a comedy within a musical. So you have someone narrating the whole show, so she’s listening to a record of the musical from 1928. It’s a parody of musicals in general,” says Molly Brown, the show’s technical director.

Seniors Hannah Timm and Matthew Zeichert say they’re feeling pure excitement ahead of opening night. Last year, the school’s musical Mary Poppins was canceled two weeks before opening night.

Image Credit: Weyauwega-Fremont High School

“The fact that we can do something this year is really something that reinvigorated a lot of us,” says Zeichart. He is playing “Aldolpho,” a “self-proclaimed Latin lover.

“I was really glad that our school is allowing us to not only have a live stream version, but people in our seats to watch our shows as well,” says Timm. Timm is playing the titular role, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Working on the show as seniors, Timm and Zeichart made memories that will stay with them long after graduation.

“I can brag to my children and my children’s children that I did a musical during a globa pandemic, says Zeichart.

“I think running through it the first time with everybody and just seeing how we interact with each other and how much comedy and fun that we bring to the stage really set it out for everybody,” says Timm.

There will be four live, in-person performances, with limited seating. Each performance will be live-streamed. Students were given tickets for friends and family to attend the in-person performances.

Weyauwega-Fremont High School’s production of The Drowsy Chaperone will run from Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. For ticket information, click here.