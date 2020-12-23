What to expect at the new Dave & Buster’s location in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dave & Buster’s is set to open their Green Bay location on January 25th, 2021.

This Dave & Buster’s is located on 201B Bay Park Square and there’s going to be tons of entertainment. Features include over 150 games in the arcade room, tons of TVs that include the second largest screen in Green Bay, sports, dining, a full bar, and more. There will also be a party room that seats up to 48 people.

Dave & Buster’s is currently in the hiring process. They are aiming to hire around 125 employees.

Jobs include food servers, busters, bartenders, bar backs, hosts, security, game technicians, ticket redemption attendants, cooks, dishwashers, janitors, and cashiers. Training will start two weeks prior to the restaurant’s opening date.

Social distancing will be taken place in the dining area and sanitizing stations will be around the restaurant. There will be masks and gloves provided upon requests. Employees will also have their temperature taken before every shift. There’s going to be a special cleaning crew who’s scheduled from open to close that sanitizes all of the games thoroughly throughout the day.

Even with multiple set backs, the progress is going as well as it can.

“It’s getting everything in line with government regulations to get us going to this point”, says General Manager John Dunn.

Dunn says the community’s support has been overwhelming and the feedback has been great.

“You’re going to walk into a giant sports bar, a giant dining area to your left, and a huge arcade room to your right. There’s going to be fun and something for everyone to do. The entire family can come in to grab some food or sit around a bar or play games”, Dunn says.

The arcade room will operate with preloaded cards to play each game. Credits, tickets, and prizes vary.

Dining includes burgers, chicken nachos, steak bistro pasta with shrimp, steaks, a full kids menu, and plenty more.

With a valid ID, Dave & Buster’s is also giving a 10% discount on food and game play for Military and first responders.

Customers who are under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult who’s 25 years old or older.