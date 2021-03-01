What to expect during the summer months in Green Bay for 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Warmer weather is here and the spring and summer months are approaching! Here’s what you need to know about summer in Green Bay for 2021.

Director of Marketing and Communications for Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, Brenda Krainik tells Local 5 that outdoor activities are going to be very popular in 2021 after big numbers in 2020.

“Here in Brown County we had a million users in our parks and recreational trails. I think that will continue. It was a great way to get out with families”, says Krainik.

Some of the popular events coming to the Green Bay area in 2021 include ‘Restaurant Week’, exhibits at the Botanical Garden, boat cruises in De Pere, and more.

“There are conventions and events that are starting to come back into our destination after a little bit of a delay last year”, Krainik says.

Krainik expects July and August to be big months for the city of Green Bay. Outdoor recreation is going to be very popular yet again.

With businesses getting a better grip on the pandemic, Krainik shares some advice for travelers visiting Green Bay in 2021.

“Check with your destination that you’re planning to travel to”, Krainik explains.