What to know about Local 5’s new updated app

(WFRV) – If you picked up your phone recently and clicked on the WFRV Local 5 News app, you probably saw the new look!

It’s a brand new updated app that allows for many different features for users.

The homepage is a new look that gives users a little bit of everything from top stories, weather updates, Digital Center Exclusives, sports, and Local 5 Live.

Some of the new features include a ‘saved’ tab and a ‘video’ tab. The ‘saved’ feature allows users to bookmark stories that they might not have time to read but want to come back to later. All bookmarked stories get saved in one place for your convenience.

The ‘video’ tab allows viewers to watch Digital Exclusives, stories from Local 5 reporters, and broadcast clips.

The ‘weather’ tab includes an overview of your area’s forecast. Anything from meteorologist videos, three to seven day forecasts, current temperatures in the area, and a satellite view.

For users looking for specific topics, you can see all of them listed by clicking the three bars in the upper left corner. Viewers can even share their stories to Local 5 on that same tab on the bottom.

The new and improved Local 5 app was designed to bring viewers a simple way to get everything they need in the palm of their hands.

The app is available for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play.