What you should know about holiday pet treats

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – Holiday pet treats may look cute but sometimes they aren’t the most healthy option for your pet.

While the holiday season has begun, be sure to look at what’s really in those adorable Christmas treats for pets.

Cheryl Larson, the owner of the Healthy Pet Market in Green Bay, has provided healthy and appropriate pet food in her business for years.

“It’s fun to buy candy cane shaped rawhides dyed red, you’re getting artificial chemicals, chemical treatments to keep pests away from them, and they’re getting shipped from China and back so you’re not getting a real quality treat. It just looks fun”, says Larson. She adds that she’s not a fan of cookies or biscuits for dogs because they aren’t good for your pet.

What kind of treat should you get your pet for the holidays that’s healthy? Larson suggests beef hearts, freeze dried chicken breast, pork lion, or any type of meat.

“It’s really important for treats to have that same philosophy and to be an animal part because if you ingest something everyday that’s an irritant if it has sugars, it’s going to cause inflammation and stress on the digestive system daily.”

The ingredients list can be long and confusing on the back of pet food or treats so Larson gives Local 5 a valuable tip to share, “you should flip the bag over, even if you’re not sure, and know that the first five ingredients make the most difference”.

If you’re looking to get your pet on a healthy diet, you can start by focusing on a meat based protein diet that makes up most of their food. From there, look at what else is being used to hold it all together.

Larson adds that she is thankful for how much support her business has received from the local community and how much it brings joy to her being able to help so many different furry animals.