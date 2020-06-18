When a disaster hits, the American Red Cross is there to help

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – When there’s a disaster, the American Red Cross springs into action immediately.

Thanks to volunteers all across the state, the American Red Cross has a team on call 24/7 to help assist people in need. In the case of a fire, volunteers come immediately to the scene to help the people affected while the fire is still being put out from fire departments.

The care from the American Red Cross comes with compassion and then they assess the appropriate actions to further their care instantly. That includes hotels, financial assistance to get necessities, and so much more.

The caring and healing process that the American Red Cross gives to people in need are goes beyond just the scene of the disaster. They continue to follow up with those affected to make sure that they are more than okay moving forward and if not, they will help assist in any way they can.