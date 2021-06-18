GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Whodunnit? New Lutheran High School presents murder mystery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Prepare to hold on to the edge of your seat and find out whodunnit?

New Lutheran High School is performing the show You Have The Right to Remain Dead. The murder mystery dinner play is set in the deep south, and then the cast is instantly transported into another play.

The audience will be able to enjoy refreshments with names like “Savannah’s Killer Sweet Tea” and “Earl’s Cream Puffs.” The drinks and desserts served during the show reflect the characters in the play.

The murder mystery was initially supposed to be the school’s spring show last year, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. You Have the Right to Remain Dead will be performed in person and will also be available for streaming online.

Students were sworn to secrecy about anyone outside of the play finding out who the murderer is.

“In the beginning each of us had to sign a contract,” says incoming college freshman Matilda Zimmer.

“If we lost track of our script and someone ended up reading it and they found out about it, we would lose our part right then and there and it would all be done for us. We had to make sure that we kept our scripts secret, everything else that went along with it secret and we couldn’t tell anyone anything about it,” says incoming junior Kaven Stewart who is playing Ajax Conroy and Clete.

“It’s really awesome that we can actually perform in front of people rather than just like an iPad,” says Zimmer, who is playing Lois Jacobson and Savannah.

“It feels great to give that happiness to people,” says incoming senior Rose Tiedt. Tiedt is playing Officer Bainbridge, who may or may not figure out who the murderer is.

“I just think it’s just a phenomenal feeling, being able to bring people in and have a fun night,” says Zimmer.

The show will be available to watch in-person and a virtual stream on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 6 p.m. If you would like to learn more about New Lutheran High School’s performance of You Have The Right To Remain Dead, click here.

