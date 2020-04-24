Wisconsin Coronavirus: A new approach to learning in Boys & Girls Club Cyber Clubhouse

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – “Every child deserves to be in an environment that brings out the very best in them.” For over five decades, the Boys and Girls Club has provided youth, ages 7 – 18 a safe place to learn and grow during out-of-school hours.

Enforcing safe distancing, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay has come up with a new way for the youth in the community to still have a safe space to ‘go’… all from the safety of their homes, the Cyber Clubhouse.

Each week there’s a theme for the videos and lessons available. One week’s theme was animals, so staff put out videos from learning how to make homemade dog/cat treats and a fitness routine with each exercise named after an animal.

The content in the Clubhouse covers a variety of interests including: Health and Life Skills, Dance, Digital Visual Arts, Social Emotional Learning, Sports & Fitness, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), among others.

The Boys and Girls Club Cyber Clubhouse is available to any members with internet access. It provides weekly opportunities for kids and teens to hear from youth development professionals through videos and activities.

Kids can even reach out to the Clubhouse for homework help.

Christina Thor, Communications and Development Director told Local 5, the Cyber Clubhouse not only provides a safe place for kids in our community to learn academic resources, but allows them to have some fun with the staff they have gotten close to and continue the mentorship they may still need.