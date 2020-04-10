Wisconsin Coronavirus: Add your voice to the COVID-19 journaling project

(WFRV) — Every story is important and the Wisconsin Historical Society is on a mission to collect, preserve, and share stories of what life is like for citizens going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Historical Society is looking for citizens to document their thoughts, ideas via photographs, videos, and journals of what daily life is like during the pandemic.

People have the option of doing a 30, 60, or 90-day journaling sequence. Currently, the project has nearly 900 participants.

Director/CEO, Christian Overland spoke with Local 5 and says it’s important to collect history as it’s happening. In 1861, original director of the Historical Society, Lyman Draper, sent out journals and pencils to soldiers who went out to fight in the Civil War. The soldiers then documented daily life of what they were going through at the time.

Once they arrived home, they gave them to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

They also did a similar project in the 1960s during the Civil Rights movement.

The Historical Society sent graduate students down in the early 60s during the American Civil Rights movement to collect documents, photographs, ephemera from the people living through it in the South. Because of this project, the Wisconsin Historical Society has one of the most significant archives from Civil Rights movement in the State of Wisconsin.

The current COVID-19 journaling project runs along the same lines. “We want to document history as we’re living it,” Overland says. “It gives the history a voice to the future so future generations can learn from what we’re doing today.”

The COVID Journaling project will be released in the future. They are expecting thousands of voices to join in. Overland says, the whole idea is to make everyone’s voices accessible to the public.

To add your voice to history, you can sign up for the COVID Journaling project at wisconsinhistory.org/journalproject.