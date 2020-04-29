Wisconsin Coronavirus: Chilton residents create ‘Quarantine Light Show’ to keep spirits up

Chilton, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Safer at Home order extends, many people are looking for things to keep them distracted, positive, and even out of the house while staying safe.

A classic way to lift your spirits during the holidays is to take a drive around and look at all the Christmas lights that give neighborhoods that magical feeling.

It may be Spring, and it may be the middle of a quarantine but that won’t stop a community in Chilton.

Christmas on Fox Street 2020 Quarantine Light Show started on April 18 and runs nightly from 7:30 – 10:30 pm. The Quarantine Light Show features fun, upbeat music to ensure maximum happiness.

Once Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order was extended a group of community members decided this would be a great way to offer a bit of a distraction for families staying at home. The light show will hopefully encourage positive mental health for those that need a change of scenery.

As of now, there’s only one house with the light show but residents in Chilton are encouraging others to get involved.

Anyone can enjoy the show for free, while maintaining social distancing from the safety of your car. Just drive up to 1020 Fox Street in the City of Chilton, tune your radio to 99.9 FM and enjoy the hundreds of LED Christmas lights flashing in harmony with the music. See more details on their Facebook page.

Eric & Kelly Fhlug and Kory Zeamer put the Quarantine Light Show together. Their message to the community, “Stay safe, stay healthy, and smile.”