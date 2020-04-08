Live Now
Wisconsin Coronavirus: Enjoy art from your home with The Neville Public Museum

(WFRV) — It’s a gallery filled with artwork and artifacts… and you can enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home.

The Neville Public Museum has released a series of virtual art exhibits available online.

The “America” exhibit takes the viewer through a gallery of artifacts from The Revolutionary War through World War II.

The collection includes items like hand-written letters from George Washington, muskets, to paintings, and war uniforms from the time. These artifacts were taken out of storage to help tell America’s story.

Sponsored by the United States Congress is the recently released exhibit, “An Artistic Discovery”, which features art from high school students from Wisconsin’s Eighth Congressional District.

The first-winning prize from this exhibit will have his/her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winners from across the country.

The popular, “Birds” exhibit is getting new life this month as well.

“Birds” explores the relationship of the creatures and the impact they have on our lives. From helping engineer the forests to fashion trends, viewers learn about it all through taxidermy and art.

Art and culture have always been a key part to the community in Wisconsin. In 1915, nine women created the Green Bay Art Club to ensure the culture stayed alive. Later that year, they created a one-week exhibit of historically significant objects and displayed them in the basement of the original library in downtown Green Bay.

The Neville’s exhibit, “The Green Bay Art Colony 2020 – The Legacy Continues”, takes viewers through the artwork from the Colony’s current members.

The Museum’s Executive Director, Beth Lemke told Local 5 making art easily accessible during times like these, “Art is essential. It makes us happy, it makes us sad.” She says the viewer gets a response from pieces of art.

Artists tell a story through their work, and according to Lemke, exhibits like these give the public a chance to see and appreciate the work they are putting out, even if it’s virtually.

She adds it’s a nice mental break from everything. “It’s just as important as taking a walk… we’re sharing the art at a safe distance and allowing the artists’ stories to be shared.”

To view all of the virtual exhibits from The Neville Public Museum, head to their website, nevillepublicmuseum.org/virtual-exhibits.

