Wisconsin Coronavirus: How to care for your pet during Safer At Home

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) — COVID-19 has had many negative impacts on local, small businesses, but many are using this opportunity to get creative and continue to provide services to the community while keeping everyone safe.

How can people keep their pets’ health maintained during this pandemic? Veterinarian, Dr. Becky Krull spoke with Local 5 about how they have changed up some of their procedures to ensure the family pet still has resources available.

The biggest change the Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital has initiated is telemedicine. A client can set up a digital interview on their computer and one of the Veterinarians will walk you through a basic physical exam and talk you through any health issues the pets are having.

Animal Hospitals and their staff are all considered essential, so shutting down was never an option. However, clients are not allowed in the building so they came up with “Curbside VIP”. They’ve tried to make it a great experience with personalized parking spots, and technicians come out the cars with safety measures put in place.

With most of the world working from home, Dr. Krull mentioned some items to keep an eye out for.

“I’m mostly concerned with what the pet can eat,” she says. Watch for things like staples, paper clips, small items from your work area that might look like a fun snack for the pets.

With the humans in the house now more than ever, Dr. Krull told Local 5 not to worry too much about keeping them entertained. “They’re used to being alone most of the day,” she says. The animals enjoy their nap time or looking out the window time. She says it’s important to try to keep the schedule they are used to and not to over-stimulate them.

What about things you can do yourself during the quarantine?

The use of online videos is also a great way to guide you in your pet’s care. There are videos on Facebook, walking you through things like dental check-ups or trimming your cat’s nails.

Although this can be a tough time for families, Dr. Krull says it’s important to know that pet care is essential. Pets still need health care and if you think something is a problem, give them a call. We’re all in this together, and that includes our four-legged family members.

