Wisconsin Coronavirus: Vote for your favorite fish fry as you ‘travel’ around Wisconsin

(WFRV) – To help flatten the curve, most people are staying at home under Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order, but the Wisconsin Department of Tourism has created some ways for you to take a moment and travel around Wisconsin… right from your home.

“We’ve been planning like crazy to help people from going stir crazy,” Tourism Secretary, Sara Meaney told Local 5.

A great option to calm the mind is the release of Slow TV.

Slow TV is a series of short videos, showing aerial scenery from all over the state of Wisconsin along with guided meditation.

After the calming break of Slow TV, they also some offer up some fun options to get the family involved in activities.

You can test your knowledge of Wisconsin with games, trivia, and virtual activities.

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the warm weather, Wisconsin trails and parks are not out of the question while practicing physical distancing guidelines.

Over 40 parks and trails have been closed recently due to some vandalism and gatherings not practicing social distancing, but there are still plenty of opportunities to take advantage of.

Meaney says getting outside and exploring Wisconsin is important for everyone’s mental health as well as their physical well-being, so long as physical distancing guidelines are enforced.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism says this is not a time to encourage travel outside of their communities for essential activities, however, parks and trails are a great way to take a much-needed break.

Once travel restrictions are limited, there’s a helpful trip planning tool that can guide you through everything from fun family getaways to quiet cabin retreat ideas.

This can also be an opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy some great fish fry. The Department of Tourism has released what they call the “Fish Fry Face Off”.

The Face Off pits some of Wisconsin’s best fish fry places against each other. Right now, there are over 1,000 submissions from people in Wisconsin who have submitted their favorite restaurants that have fish fry.

Many of these restaurants are open for delivery and/or curbside pickup. Wisconsinites are using this game as a way to get take out from restaurants they may not have eaten at previously and vote for their favorite.

“We wanted to inspire people to help support local businesses and restaurants that they love so much,” Meaney said. “But also to have a little fun with it.” She says they are taking the top 20 businesses submitted and ultimately crowning a winner. It’s a great way to celebrate a fun, Wisconsin tradition.

These activities are fun ways to help people get some distraction, but stay engaged in what makes Wisconsin a wonderful place to live and to visit.