Wisconsin Coronavirus: ‘We miss you!’ Denmark Elementary staff creates lip-synching video for students

(WFRV) — When the mandatory shut down of schools was ordered, the faculty and staff at Denmark Elementary School knew their students would have a tough time not seeing them.

Fifth grade teacher, Scott McPherson told Local 5, “I’m always looking for ways to connect with the kids.”

So he came up with the idea to create this fun video of the staff lip-synching to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire – the “Trolls” movie version. He says the September part was a throwback to the beginning of the school year.

The faculty has done fun videos in the past so it wasn’t completely out of the norm for them.

Mr. McPherson assigned sections of the song and each participant recorded their portion and sent their clip back to him via text. He then edited it all together. “The staff always rises to the challenge,” he says. “You put a room full of teachers together, even if it’s virtually… they’ll come up with some really neat ideas.”

The adults were encouraged to be goofy, wear costumes, and dance. One first grade teacher even does a popular TikTok dance with her daughter.

The students have gotten a kick out of seeing all of their teachers, staff, and even other parents take the time to be a little silly and make them smile.

None of these kids or their parents signed up to be in virtual classrooms so the staff wanted them to know they are all still here rooting them on. “We miss our kids.” Mr. McPherson adds, “We really miss being in a classroom.”

Like teachers across the country, to teach to a computer screen isn’t ideal to the faculty, they want to see the kids’ smiling faces

Angela Drewery, teaches second and third grade, says Denmark Elementary has a great relationship with the students, parents, and the community. “We wanted to show them we’re in it with them… we didn’t disappear, we’re still here.”

Angela Drewery, 2nd/3rd Grade Teacher

Denmark Elementary School

The video may have had a large impact on the kids but it was just as cathartic for the staff.

To make a connection in a small, close-knit community was important to everyone involved. Ms. Drewery says, “Not seeing them close out their lockers and get their supplies was really, really hard.”

Speaking for teachers far and wide, Mr. McPherson says, “We’re very excited to get back to the kids.”

His advice for the students at home? Through a smile he says, “Wash your hands. Keep those hands washed, kids.”

Ms. Drewery’s message? “We miss our kids but hang in there parents. We’re here if you need us. Onward Denmark!”