Wisconsin Coronavirus: ‘We miss you!’ Denmark Elementary staff creates lip-synching video for students

Breaking News
UPDATE: Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that governor cannot postpone Tuesday’s presidential primary, despite virus outbreak fears
1  of  62
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wisconsin Coronavirus: ‘We miss you!’ Denmark Elementary staff creates lip-synching video for students

From the Local 5 Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — When the mandatory shut down of schools was ordered, the faculty and staff at Denmark Elementary School knew their students would have a tough time not seeing them.

Fifth grade teacher, Scott McPherson told Local 5, “I’m always looking for ways to connect with the kids.”

So he came up with the idea to create this fun video of the staff lip-synching to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire – the “Trolls” movie version. He says the September part was a throwback to the beginning of the school year.

The faculty has done fun videos in the past so it wasn’t completely out of the norm for them.

Mr. McPherson assigned sections of the song and each participant recorded their portion and sent their clip back to him via text. He then edited it all together. “The staff always rises to the challenge,” he says. “You put a room full of teachers together, even if it’s virtually… they’ll come up with some really neat ideas.”

The adults were encouraged to be goofy, wear costumes, and dance. One first grade teacher even does a popular TikTok dance with her daughter.

The students have gotten a kick out of seeing all of their teachers, staff, and even other parents take the time to be a little silly and make them smile.

None of these kids or their parents signed up to be in virtual classrooms so the staff wanted them to know they are all still here rooting them on. “We miss our kids.” Mr. McPherson adds, “We really miss being in a classroom.”

Like teachers across the country, to teach to a computer screen isn’t ideal to the faculty, they want to see the kids’ smiling faces

Angela Drewery, teaches second and third grade, says Denmark Elementary has a great relationship with the students, parents, and the community. “We wanted to show them we’re in it with them… we didn’t disappear, we’re still here.”

Angela Drewery, 2nd/3rd Grade Teacher
Denmark Elementary School

The video may have had a large impact on the kids but it was just as cathartic for the staff.

To make a connection in a small, close-knit community was important to everyone involved. Ms. Drewery says, “Not seeing them close out their lockers and get their supplies was really, really hard.”

Speaking for teachers far and wide, Mr. McPherson says, “We’re very excited to get back to the kids.”

His advice for the students at home? Through a smile he says, “Wash your hands. Keep those hands washed, kids.” 

Ms. Drewery’s message? “We miss our kids but hang in there parents. We’re here if you need us. Onward Denmark!”

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"