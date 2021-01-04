Wisconsin Humane Society shares tips on keeping pets safe during the winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During the winter months, we’re not the only ones who are changing our routines.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay campus has some tips for owners when caring for their pets during the colder months.

“Make sure to wipe off their paws, legs and bellies when they come in from outside. Ice and snow can stick to their fur, get stuck in their paw pads and can be very uncomfortable,” says Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay and Door County campuses.

While many of us have been finding ways to keep ourselves occupied as we spend more time inside, our pets need activities to keep them busy as well. Allen recommends looking up different activities to keep your pet mentally engaged during the winter months.

“In the winter, animals can get a little cabin fever just like humans. Providing them with extra mental stimulation inside whether it’s puzzle toys, kongs filled with treats or frozen peanut butter, just think of ways to keep them mentally stimulated throughout the winter months.”

It can also be easier for dogs to get lost in the winter. Experts recommend not taking your dog off its leash in the snow and the ice, since they can lose their scent more easily.

When walking your dog, it’s important to be mindful of salt and chemicals in anti-freeze on the sidewalks causing irritation to the pet’s paws.

“Make sure to read the labels and find one that is pet safe. It’s not as harsh on their paws and if they were to ingest a small amount, it’s not as bad as if it were the regular road salt,” says Allen.

Overnight, the temperature can plummet to the teens and even single digits in Northeast Wisconsin, so stray animals could be hiding in unfamiliar places to stay warm.

“Specific for Wisconsin, if you’re out in the more rural parts, any stray cats might try to seek warmth under the hood of your car or underneath your car, so one way to help that would be honking your horn a few times before you start your car to scare any away that may have crawled under there looking for shelter,” says Allen.

The Wisconsin Humane Society has a number of resources for dogs, cats, wildlife and stray animals from vaccine clinics to their Pets for Life Program.

For more information on the Wisconsin Humane Society, click here.