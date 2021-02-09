Xtreme Air trampoline park providing indoor fun for families

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the frigid temperatures in Northeast Wisconsin, parents are turning to indoor options for their children this winter.

Winter is typically the busiest time of year for Xtreme Air in Appleton, the largest trampoline and rock climbing park in Wisconsin. It’s been tough for families to find places to go during the winter, but Xtreme Air has its doors open. The park, which opened in 2015, is over 45,000 square feet. Steve Hudziak, the owner of Xtreme Air, is choosing to operate at 25% capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hudziak is taking a loss financially, but his main priority is to keep customers safe.

“What we’re trying to do by limiting capacity is make it a safe, family, affordable fun environment. We’re always wiping down stuff. There are at least 25 different sanitization stations throughout the park. We actually have atomizers and foggers that sanitize all of our equipment,” says Hudziak.

Cory And Valerie Chapman drove from Oshkosh to visit Xtreme Air. It is their first time bringing their daughters to the trampoline park.

“We were trying to find a place in the warmth, trying to find something we could do with them to celebrate their birthday. They’ve been pent up in the house for a bit, With 3-year-olds and a five-year-old that can get a little bit crazy,” says Chapman.

Finding a safe place for their children to play inside during the pandemic hasn’t been easy. The Chapmans discovered Xtreme Air by searching for indoor amusement and trampoline parks online.

“It’s been really difficult. Most of the time we’ve spent in our playroom or digging out in the snow for as much as we can. It’s been really hard with COVID closing up some of the businesses to try to find a place that’s indoors that has that safe environment for the kids. We can let them burn off some of that energy,” says Chapman.

Xtreme Air has several attractions such as Laser Maze and a three-story indoor rock wall. The trampoline parks hosts birthday parties, as well as school and sports groups.

