YMCA of the Fox Cities introduces YMCA 360

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get moving. While some may be comfortable with in-person activities, others aren’t quite ready to get out of the house.

The YMCA is giving everyone a chance to take advantage of the programs at the Y in its new digital experience, YMCA 360.

“We were just finding that a lot of our members wanted to still be involved at the Y, but also didn’t want to come and be in public and be around big groups of people,” says Fitness Director at the YMCA of the Fox Cities Kristina Schultz.

The new virtual platform has a wide variety of activities for members of all ages.

“We have over 500 different programs that people can access through our website. Everything ranging from fitness for all levels and ages,” says Schultz.

The YMCA360 website offers educational activities for kids, fitness classes for all ages, cooking tutorials, and that just scratches the surface.

“A lot of the programs are very similar to what we are offering in the building, but there are so many more that we are not currently offering that it would be a great addition for anyone to do,” says Patti Lynn, Wellness Coordinator at the YMCA of the Fox Cities.

Schultz says the beauty of YMCA 360 is it caters to people of all ages and skill levels and can easily fit into member’s busy schedules.

“Any increment of time that you have available that you want to get something done, you’ll be able to find something. Some of our programs are only seven minutes long and they range up to thirty or forty-five minutes long,” says Schultz.

YMCA360 is free and available to the public until June 30, then it will be available exclusively for YMCA members. For more information on YMCA 360, click here. For more information on the YMCA of the Fox Cities, click here.