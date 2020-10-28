‘You could see a portal to hell’: Maribel Caves Hotel now haunts Manitowoc County

MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Halloween is only a few days away, and if you look closely you’ll discover haunted places in Manitowoc County.

Northeast Wisconsin is home to the Maribel Caves Hotel, also known as Hotel Hell. The three-story hotel, built in 1900, served as a resort for the rich and famous. Guests would use the hotel’s well and spring as a freshwater spa for health.

Chad Lewis, a paranormal investigator, says Hotel Hell is one of his favorite landmarks. There are many haunted tales surrounding the building, including legends about visiting at night. The ghostly image of a child is visible on the second floor. Lewis says the child is said to be one of the children who died at the hotel.

Lewis has heard several scary stories from witnesses who walked through the now abandoned building.

“You have all this weirdness trapped with history and mystery combined to give it a really creepy atmosphere. I had someone contact me claiming they were walking through the building and they swore they heard somebody in front of them. They followed the voice, actually saw the shadow walk into a room, and when they went into the room, nothing was there.”

There were a series of fires at the hotel over the years, which led to the building being associated with hell. Hotel Hell got its name from an old dare that you could see a portal to hell open up inside the hotel’s well if you stuck around the building long enough.

“Stories were told if you went out to the location, if you brought a book with you, it would burst into flames. Because there were so many fires it started getting that reputation of being a hell. The dare was if you went out and looked in the old well, which is now overgrown with flowers you would see a portal to hell that would open up and try to swallow you in. Witnesses claim that when they looked into it they could see intense flames rising up.”

Hotel Hell, demolished in a 2013 wind storm, is on private property. The existing walls are unstable, making it unsafe for visitors. The owner, Mark Lyman, would not like anyone on the property.

