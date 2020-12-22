Zesty’s spreads Christmas cheer with unique spin on egg nog

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – You either hate it or you love it. The popular holiday treat, egg nog, has been served on holiday dinner tables since the 13th century and has been causing a stir since.

Whether you indulge in the creamy drink or not, eggnog recipes vary in different parts of the world.

Egg nog is referred to as Coquito in Puerto Rico and Advocaat in the Netherlands. Rum and coconut milk give coquito a Latin twist while Brandy or Cognac give Advocaat its signature taste.

Meanwhile, a local custard shop in Allouez is putting a special Wisconsin twist on the thick, creamy beverage. Zesty’s Frozen Custard and Grill is serving an egg nog shake. Ted Zieman, owner of Zesty’s, was looking to combine two local favorites: eggnog and custard.

“We wanted to take our spin on it from the traditional egg nog and make it into a frozen custard item. It’s been popular with some customers that know about it, and we’re getting a lot of requests this year to make it,” says Zieman.

The employees are responsible for coming up with the menu item along with comments from customers.

“We have a pretty awesome team. They love frozen custard and like to try different things, so usually it’s staff generated. Customers feedback on Facebook, it all kind of integrates together,” says Zieman.

The restaurant, which has been serving the greater Green Bay area since 1988, uses a simple recipe to make the frozen, blended treat. It starts with milk, egg nog flavoring, and Zesty’s famous custard. The shake is garnering mixed reviews among customers.

“If you like egg nog our egg nog shake is great, if you don’t like egg nog or never tried it, I think they kind of stay away from it,” says Zieman.

Federrico Auricchio and Emmett Lawton, longtime customers, typically order their favorite menu items, Blue Moon scramble and a chocolate scramble with M&M’s, but they aren’t opposed to tasting the seasonal shake.

“Now that I know they make it, I would try it,” says Auricchio.

Zesty’s signature egg nog shake is served throughout the month of December.

For more information on Zesty’s Frozen Custard & Grill, click here.