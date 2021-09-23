Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Fall Color Report
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Golf
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Training Camp Report
Locker Room
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
BestReviews
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Gamblers Home Opener Giveaway
Coronavirus News
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
New COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Downtown Green Bay
Video
Total COVID-19 vaccines administered in WI near 6.3M, over 2.7k new cases
Video
WATCH: DHS host briefing on state’s COVID-19 status
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Six men arrested following sex trafficking operation in Sheboygan Co.
Video
Thrivent donates building to YMCA of the Fox Cities
Video
Crash in Winnebago County sends two people to hospital, one with serious injuries
Video
UPDATE: Arizona man “snapped,” killed 4, then left bodies in Wisconsin field
Gallery
Gov. Evers, Democrats repeal outdated personal property tax, vetoing companion bill
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Wisconsin election clerks told by investigator to keep data
Republican Kleefisch enters Wisconsin governor’s race
Video
Appleton native Mark Scheffler announces run for State Senate
Video
More Election
Local Sports
GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM
Video
GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE
Video
GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social
Video
GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran
Video
Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived
Video
Locker Room: Keys to the game
Video