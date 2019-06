Green and Gold Game Day is the #1 Sunday morning pre-game show hosted by Burke Griffin and George Koonce.

Green and Gold Game Day Live includes the latest pre-game news, updated injury report, and a live report from the Packers game site with Lily Zhao. Watch the show during football season every Sunday at 10:30AM central time on WFRV-TV in Green Bay.

Check local listings for additional TV stations throughout the upper midwest.