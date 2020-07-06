Memorial Tournament announces fans will not attend 2020 PGA event in Muirfield Village

(CBS SPORTS) – That brief moment of joy at seeing fans back at a sporting event is now short lived.

Once expected to be the first golf event to allow fan attendance after the PGA Tour restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial Tournament will now be held without spectators, the PGA Tour announced on Monday. According to CBS Sports, set for July 16-19 from Muirfield Village in Columbus, Ohio, the Memorial usually features a star-studded field as one of the most high-profile non-major events on PGA Tour.

“We applaud the leadership, diligence and partnership it took from Jack Nicklaus, Dan Sullivan, the entire Memorial Tournament staff and State, County and City leadership to build a solid plan that would allow for limited fan attendance at next week’s event,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “But given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our Return to Golf — the health and safety of all involved.”

According to reports from the Guardian a little over two weeks ago, the Ryder Cup, set to be held at Whistling Straits, will be postponed til 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first four PGA events since the COVID-19 restart — Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic — were held without fans.