Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Golf

(WFRV) – Getting to experience the Ryder Cup is a once in a lifetime opportunity but having thousands of fans all throughout the world come to Wisconsin to see what cheeseheads are all about is special.

Throughout the weekend, fans from Europe and the United States cheering on their teams in the Ryder Cup have been loud and proud. It’s been a three year wait for the weekend since last year was postponed but the highly regarded golf event is in full swing in a big way.

Local 5 Sports Reporter, Kyle Malzhan, has been at Whistling Straights for the festivities at the Ryder Cup all weekend long giving viewers a glimpse at what tourists are saying about the dairy state. Whether that’s eating cheese curds for the first time or seeing Lambeau Field, it’s been a fun-filled week.

