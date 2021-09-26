U.S. dominates Ryder Cup in record-setting fashion at Whistling Straits

Team USA players pose with the trophy after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

(WFRV) – It was three years in the making, but Team USA ended Ryder Cup match play on Sunday with a win over Team Europe.

Coming into the weekend, USA had the youngest team ever in American history. Flipping a page on the last decade was something Team USA wanted to do and they did exactly that.

Led by Captain Steve Stricker, Team USA won 19-9 over Europe. It was the largest winning margin in Ryder Cup history and to do it with the youngest American team speaks volume of what’s to come in the future.

“These guys are young. They want it. They’re motivated. They came here determined to win. I could see it in their eyes”, said Stricker.

Stricker mentioned the “new era” of golf coming and before this weekend, nine out of twelve players on Team USA never won the big golf event.

Even with all of the young golfers, every team needs a veteran and Dustin Johnson fulfilled that hole. He went 5-0 on the weekend becoming the fourth ever American to go undefeated in the Ryder Cup. It’s the first time an American player has done that since 1979.

All weekend long John Rahm had his number on U.S., but when Team USA needed Scottie Scheffler the most – he came through on Sunday defeating Rahm in singles match-play.

The youngest player on Team USA, Collin Morikawa, clinched the win for Team USA on hole 17 nailing a 3-foot birdie giving U.S. the 14.5 point margin they needed.

The 43rd annual Ryder Cup is in the books and Team USA heads out of Wisconsin with a win hoping that it will propel them to turn a page on a new chapter of one of the biggest golf events versus Europe.