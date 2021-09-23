With first pairings set, Ryder Cup ready to go at Whistling Straits

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WFRV) – Delayed a year due to the pandemic, the Ryder Cup will officially kick off Friday morning at Whistling Straits.

Tee times will begin at 7 a.m. with foursomes – alternate shot match play with each team playing one ball. Dallas natives Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will take on Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in the opener.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland will follow that group. Brooks Koekpa and Daniel Berger look to gain a match play advantage against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, and then FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will take on European headliners Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

The U.S. will hope to gain its fourth Ryder Cup victory in the last 13 tries in the first iteration of the event at Whistling Straits.