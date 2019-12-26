A package deal: adopted dog believed to be spayed has litter of three on Christmas Eve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tina Nagel says her dog Honey has helped her navigate through a difficult time in her life.

“She has been the most joyful dog I’ve ever had,” Tina said, “the most fun dog, the most snug-able dog I’ve ever had.”

She adopted Honey in November, after having to put down the dog she’d had for the past 11 years in June.

Honey was adopted from the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus, by way of a shelter in Tennessee.

She came with paperwork describing her as a spayed Feist Mix.

Soon after taking Honey home, Tina noticed that something wasn’t right. She thought the dog had a Urinary Tract Infection.

A trip to the vet revealed what was really going on with Honey.

“He says, ‘Well congratulations, you are going to be a Grandma,'” Tina remembers.

It was shocking news, but nothing Tina couldn’t handle.

“My platter’s been full for years,” she explained, “with my late husband being sick. I’m so used to taking care of someone, something, so this does not phase me one bit.”

Tina had her friends and family guess how many puppies would be in Honey’s litter and what genders they’d be. $20 and a bottle of whiskey was on the line, but nobody guessed it right.

The litter, made up of two girls and one boy, was born early Christmas Eve morning.

“It was 7:07 that I heard a little whimper,” Tina said. “I got up and sure enough, there was pup number one.”

She named the three healthy puppies Jingle, Joy, and Rudolph, Rudy for short.

They’ll stay with mom Honey for at least eight weeks.

“I’m going to keep a sassy little girl,” Tina said, “one of them, not sure which one. My son also would like one, he’s in the military, he’s got a little over a year left, so that leaves one out there.”

They’ll figure out where the pups will grow up later, but for now, the litter is enjoying a quiet holiday season with Honey and Tina.

“[They’re] an early Christmas gift, and a fresh start to 2020,” Tina said.

A fresh start for the newly expanded family.

“Honey is a blessing,” Tina said, “and the package deal that she came with just adds more icing to the cake.”

Tina said she plans to have Honey spayed after the dog recovers from giving birth.