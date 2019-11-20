A survivor’s story: how one woman left abuse with the help of Golden House

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Jennifer Chaudior has become an area voice against domestic violence, running a marathon last month to raise awareness of the issue.

She told Local 5 that the courage to speak out is something she had to grow into.

“I’m more outspoken,” Jennifer said. “I have a voice. I didn’t use to have a voice.”

She said she didn’t have a voice while involved in an abusive relationship, a relationship she decided to leave because of her children.

“What motivated me was my kids,” she said, “knowing that I wasn’t being a good mom at the time because I was depressed and I wasn’t able to function as a good mom while I was being abused.”

She was faced with the challenge of leaving a relationship that had isolated her from her family and friends.

“I didn’t have a lot of support at the time,” Jennifer explained. “I needed a safe place to go and someone to talk to.”

Jennifer’s safe place was Golden House.

“No matter what stage the victim is in we can assist with safety planning and getting them the help they need,” Holli Fisher, Program Director at Golden House said.

So far this year, Golden House has served nearly 1,200 people in-person.

Their hotline has been utilized about 4,500 times.

Officials say those numbers have been on the rise over the past few years.

“I think there’s more awareness about the issue,” Holli said. “I think people are coming to the realization that it doesn’t need to be physical to be an abusive relationship. There are many ways a relationship can be abusive.”

Golden House can provide the tools needed to leave an abusive situation.

“Golden House helped guide me on the right ways about going about doing it,” Jennifer said. “Leaving a situation, getting a restraining order, helping me figure out a plan because it’s hard to leave when you don’t know where you’re going to go.”

That support allowed Jennifer to move past her situation, and to tell her story.

“Raising awareness and knowing that my suffering could be used for a purpose is really healing,” she said. “It’s like taking a bad situation and turning it around.”

Golden House’s 24-hour Helpline can be reached at (920) 432-4244.

