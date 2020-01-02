Food pantries still need donations following holiday rush

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The most wonderful time of the year is also the busiest time of the year at food pantries, including Paul’s Pantry.

“We’re busy, busy, busy, both with people coming in and product donations coming in the back door,” Craig Robbins, Executive Director of Paul’s Pantry said.

Around here, the Holiday Season has another name.

“It’s kind of the Season of Giving,” Robbins said.

It’s after the holiday season that things tend to slow down.

“Those in need tend to fall on the back burner,” Robbins said.

Robbins explained that that’s because as the Summer months approach, life gets busier.

“People are thinking about graduation parties, family vacations, camping, fishing,” he said.

Paul’s Pantry receives about 75-percent of its yearly non-perishable food donations during the Holiday Season.

They take that into account when distributing food.

“You’ve got to look at what you have and make sure you don’t use it all up the first month,” Robbins said. “We have to cut back on what we’re going to be giving out.”

That’s because, after the holidays, pantry traffic doesn’t drop significantly.

“People are in need 365 days a year,” Robbins said. “We’re here every day. People can drop off donations.”

There are some ways you can help out that can’t be done in the winter.

“As people are planting gardens, you know, plant an extra row or two or three for food pantries,” Robbins said.

Click here for a list of food Paul’s Pantry is currently in need of.