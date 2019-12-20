Green Bay city council adopts coal tar sealant ban

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The city council recently adopted an ordinance that would ban the application of coal tar sealant.

According to Mayor Eric Genrich’s office, coal tar sealants have been shown to contain PAH’s (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon). The coal tar sealant will often flake off and the PAH’s can end up in our water system. PAH’s have also been shown to cause cancer in humans and negatively impact our environment.

“We’ve seen these coal tar sealant bans be put in place in a number of municipalities throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Mayor Genrich during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “This was something that was passed unanimously by our common council on the first reading. There are alternatives, asphalt-based sealants, that are going to be used in the future.”

The ban originated in the City of Green Bay’s Sustainability Commission.

Genrich also talked about the One Astor development along the Fox River near the corner of Adams and Mason Street. Phase 1 of the project is to remove an industrial building along Adams Street and slightly adjusting the path of the Fox River Trail. Phase 2 consists of construction of a four-story residential building with about 100 rental units. Layouts of the plan are included below.

It will also be Genrich’s first New Year’s Eve as mayor. He talked about all the events taking place on the 31st throughout the city for the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Family Celebration! Click here for a link of everything to check out.