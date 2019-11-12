Green Bay march to bring awareness to veteran suicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) This weekend hundreds marched to bring awareness and honor service members who’ve lost their lives to suicide.

20 veterans complete suicide every day in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The 7th Annual Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck March is focused around the number of veterans lost to suicide daily by walking 20 miles while carrying a 20-pound backpack (optional).

This ruck march has brought together members of our community and people from various parts of our country over the last six years to raise awareness for Veteran suicide

The 20-mile ruck represents the number of veterans who take their lives every day, as reported by the VA.

Since 2013, the fourth H.O.O.A.H. Wisconsin has raised over 250,000 dollars