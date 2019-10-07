Help wanted: retailers look to hire ahead of the holiday season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — “Now Hiring” signs are hanging in windows across Bay Park Square Mall.

“I actually already am scheduling interviews today for holiday season help,” Tyler McGinnis, Store Manager at Finish Line said.

October may seem early for holiday hiring, but it’s a common practice.

“You can never start too early,” McGinnis said. “For us, back to school season usually ends the first or second week of September, take about a week off and then you have to start getting ready for holiday.”

Kelly Schoen, Director of Marketing & Business Development for the mall added, “Our retailers really need to fill a lot of hours come our holiday season. We are open longer hours, and much more traffic comes here throughout the holiday season.”

But finding workers to fill those hours is growing increasingly difficult in our area.

“The problem really is that we don’t have a lot of people looking for jobs,” Jim Golembeski, Executive Director of the Bay Area Workforce Development Board said.

Golembeski said the issue is rooted in an aging workforce.

“It always comes down to population,” he said, “and as we’re looking into the decade of the 2020’s and into the 2030’s, it really becomes a numbers game. We simply do not have enough people to fill the jobs that we have open.”

That’s because the generations following the retiring Baby Boomers are smaller.

“The one group moves out, we don’t have enough coming back,” Golembeski explained. “So what we really have to do [is] continue to do a lot of work selling ourselves and the good things we have here.”

For more information on jobs currently available in Northeast Wisconsin, click here.