Local protestors join #CloseTheCamps movement

A group gathered outside of Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher’s De Pere office Tuesday afternoon, signs in hand.

“As citizens, we have voice,” Sally Breckner, an organizer of the protest said.

Although Rep. Gallagher was not present at his office at the time of the protest, Breckner was hopeful that the message would be received.

“We can still get a message here, to him at his home office,” she said, “regarding the closing of the camps.”

National outrage has recently been raised over conditions of migrant camps at the country’s southern border.

“What we are going to try to do is get congress to cut off the funding for the camps, keep families together, really address the crisis that immigrants face, migrants face,” Brickner said, “because they’re seeking asylum, and asylum seekers have rights.”

She added that she believes those rights are currently being violated.

“Children are separated from their families, they are suffering in horrendous conditions,” she said.

Brickner said that it is important for citizens to speak up to elected officials.

“It’s not enough to cast a ballot on election day and then wash your hands of what’s going on,” she said. “We are responsible for the actions that our government takes.”

Organizers had petitions on hand for participants to sign, and encouraged them to call Rep. Gallagher’s office to continue to voice their concerns.