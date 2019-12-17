Master plan for Renard Island development moves forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday afternoon the Brown County Harbor Commission voted in favor of a master plan for the development of Renard Island.

The island was built as a dumping site for dredging materials and was more recently acquired by the county.

The 55 acre-island was capped with five to 10 feet of clean soil, and the county reached out to the public for input on the future of the land.

From there, three options were developed, each with a slightly different vision for the island.

Monday, a composite master plan was presented to the Harbor Commission and the public.

The $28 million plan includes a marina, retail space, a boardwalk, a trail system, and a boating beach.

“It’s a blank slate, so it can be whatever the community wants,” Dean Haen, Port Director for Brown County Resource Recovery said. “I think this plan really fleshed out a lot of opportunities to occur on that island.”

Pending approval by the full County Board, a time frame has not yet been set for the project.

That’s in part because organizers are still looking to secure funding for the project.

“Hopefully the phone will ring tomorrow and somebody will say ‘I want to be a part of this,'” Haen said.

To start, they’re hoping to find funding for some of the small projects included in the master plan.

“There’s a lot of low hanging fruits,” Haen said. “I’m talking about those walking trails and other amenities, fishing piers, that are very low cost and good ways to start the process.”